Mohamed Salah makes these records in Premier League 2025-26 opener

Mohamed Salah scored the 4th goal for Liverpool in their Premier League 2025-26 opener against Bournemouth at Anfield. After Federico Chiesa scored a decisive 3rd goal in the 88th minute, Salah added a 4th six minutes later. This was a record-breaking night for Salah, who was left in tears after the match as he applauded the fans paying tribute to Diogo Jota. Here's more.

187 Salah becomes joint 4th-highest scorer in Premier League Salah scored his 187th Premier League goal to become the joint 4th-highest scorer in the league. He went level with Andy Cole, who scored 187 Premier League goals in his career. The Egyptian King needs one more to become the outright 4th-highest scorer. He is now only behind Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane and Alan Shearer in terms of Premier League goals.

Records Salah makes these unique records As per Opta, Salah is now the first player to score 10 Premier League goals on matchday 1 in the competition's history. He also has the most combined goals and assists (15) on MD1. The Egyptian has now scored 12 or more Premier League goals against three different sides: Manchester United (13), Tottenham (12) and Bournemouth (12).

Giggs Salah goes level with Giggs with this record Salah now has 271 goal involvements in the Premier League for Liverpool from 289 matches. Apart from 185 goals, he owns 86 assists. As per Squawka, he went level with Ryan Giggs, who managed 271 goal involvements for Manchester United. Only Wayne Rooney (276) has more for a single club (Manchester United) in the competition's history.