Tourist 'abandoned' by guide after falling into volcano found dead 

A Brazilian hiker was found dead after falling hundreds of meters from the ridge of an Indonesian volcano and being trapped there for nearly four days. The active volcano is located on the island of Lombok and stands at 3,726 meters (12,224 feet). Juliana Marins, 26, had started her trek on June 21 with a guide and five other foreigners on Mount Rinjani when she fell about 600 meters (1,968 feet) down the volcano.

Sister Marins was 'abandoned' by her hiking guide: Sister But her sister Marianna told Brazilian TV station Fantástico that Marins was "abandoned" by her hiking guide. She said Marins was climbing with the small group on Mount Rinjani when she requested to stop and rest, but the local hiking guide chose to continue without her. When the guide returned, her sister had fallen from a steep cliff into the volcano.

Difficult conditions Rescue operation delayed due to extreme weather Rescuers reportedly heard "screams for help" as drone footage from Saturday revealed that Marins was still alive. However, attempts to locate her using a thermal drone were impeded by the thick fog surrounding the volcano, and a vertical rescue team was unable to locate her nearly 1,000 feet below the cliff. Marin's body was eventually located next to a crater using a thermal drone after four days of intensive searches.

Family response Family confirmed the news of her death Her family in Brazil confirmed her death. The Brazilian Foreign Ministry called her death a tragedy and said its embassy in Jakarta coordinated with local authorities for the rescue efforts. However, there was no immediate response from Indonesian authorities regarding accusations of misleading information about Marins's condition after her fall. The Brazilian embassy had accused Indonesian authorities of faking Marins's rescue, claiming that Indonesian officials misinformed them about Marins being found and given food and water shortly after her fall.