China: 11 dead, dozens missing following Typhoon Doksuri

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 01, 2023 | 04:07 pm 2 min read

At least 11 people died and 27 others were reported missing as heavy rainfall continued to lash Beijing, China, for a fourth consecutive day, CCTV reported on Tuesday. The rains, coupled with the strong Typhoon Doksuri, reportedly forced the evacuation of over 50,000 people from the capital city. Meanwhile, authorities have sealed over 100 roads in the mountain areas as a precautionary measure.

Powerful rainstorm triggered flooding, landslides in Beijing

The powerful rainstorm reportedly triggered widespread flooding and landslides in parts of Beijing, forcing the evacuation of nearly 52,000 people from their homes. Authorities have issued a red alert urging people to stay indoors for safety. Notably, the torrential rains led to the deluge, which caused extensive damage in the region—sweeping away cars and damaging roads and railway bridges.

Chinese military deploys 4 helicopters to deliver food parcels, ponchos

On Tuesday, the Chinese military dispatched four helicopters to deliver hundreds of food parcels and ponchos to those stuck in and around a train station in the severely-hit Mentougou district. Furthermore, the country's rivers have been swamped to record levels, requiring authorities to activate a flood storage reservoir in Beijing for the first time in over 25 years.

Over 200 flights canceled, 600 delayed on Monday: Report

According to the Beijing Daily, around 150,000 houses in Mentougou do not have running water, prompting authorities to send 45 water tankers to the affected area to provide emergency supplies to people. Meanwhile, the airports in China's capital canceled more than 200 flights on Monday afternoon, with almost 600 delayed, according to Flight Master app data, Reuters reported.

Watch: CCTV visuals showing flash flood in China

Beijing reported record rainfall

The average rainfall in Beijing was 176.9mm between Saturday night and Monday afternoon, with the highest reported rainfall in Mentougou being 580.9mm, the state media reported. The Chinese weather department also warned of the arrival of another typhoon called Khanun, which is predicted to develop quickly and threaten China's highly populated coast next week.

A little about Typhoon Doksuri

Doksuri is the most powerful typhoon to make landfall in China and the most violent storm to hit Fujian since Typhoon Saomi in 2006, according to CNN. Earlier, Rita was the closest and most intense storm to pass near Beijing in 1972. It killed at least 39 people in the Philippines and pounded portions of southern Taiwan before striking Fujian.

