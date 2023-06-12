Auto

Tesla's GIGA Laboratory concept can build cars in 45 seconds

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 12, 2023 | 11:36 am 2 min read

The GIGA Laboratory has come up in Chengdu, China (Photo credit: Tesla)

With a focus on physical retail, EV giant Tesla has showcased a 'GIGA Laboratory' concept. It demonstrates the firm's manufacturing capacity. Physical stores are intrinsic to operations in countries like China. Keeping this in mind, the first such concept shop has come up in the city of Chengdu. Here, customers can "meet up with friends" and watch the manufacturing procedure of Tesla vehicles.

Why is there a push for physical retail?

Back in 2019, Tesla announced that it would scale down its physical retail presence and switch to online sales. However, it did not materialize. Instead, over the past three years, the firm's brick-and-mortar shops and service facilities have doubled, ballooning to 1,000 establishments worldwide. The Chinese market is especially reliant on physical retail, and to draw buyers, the company has introduced GIGA Laboratory concept.

How does the GIGA Laboratory work?

Described as Tesla's "most beautiful store in Chengdu," its interior acts as an imitation of the Shanghai Gigafactory. Here, buyers can "experience the magic of building a car in 45 seconds." The shop also offers customers the opportunity to meet up with their acquaintances, so that they can "chat and take a break." The company wants buyers to spend a lot of time there.

Tesla's powertrain tech is also on display

CEO Elon Musk has repeatedly emphasized that Tesla is a manufacturing company above everything else. Now, the same feeling is being imbibed in the firm's retail experience. The EV maker's powertrain technology is also highlighted at GIGA Laboratory, by showcasing certain parts of the drivetrain.

What are gigafactories?

Gigafactories are key to Tesla's EV domination across the world. These gigantic facilities were earlier used solely for battery manufacturing but later on, came to be utilized for churning out batteries, EV parts, and various other products on a global scale. Each of them makes enough battery packs, with the collective energy capacity of those units, equalling billions (hence 'giga') of watt-hours every year.

How many gigafactories are there?

Currently, there are five gigafactories worldwide. There are three in the US: Nevada, Texas, and New York. There is also one in Berlin (Germany) and another in the city of Shanghai (China).

