Pakistan closes businesses run by Chinese nationals: Report

Reportedly, militants in Pakistan have primarily targeted Chinese businesses in recent years

The Karachi Police have resorted to temporarily shutting down businesses run and frequented by Chinese nationals in Pakistan in an attempt to counter terrorist attacks, ANI reported, quoting Nikkei Asia. According to the report, militants have primarily targeted Chinese businesses in the country in recent years, a threat that could weaken the bilateral ties between Islamabad and Beijing.

China warned its citizens in Pakistan about deteriorating security situation

Reportedly, the move comes after China "temporarily" closed the consular department of its embassy in Islamabad and issued a warning to its citizens that they might be at high risk due to the "deteriorating security situation" in Pakistan. Speaking to Nikkei Asia, a Karachi Police official said, "Despite repeated warnings, several Chinese-owned businesses failed to implement security protocols, leading to their sealing."

Anti-China sentiments increasing in Pakistan

According to several reports, anti-China sentiments among Pakistani nationals are on the rise, as they suspect that Beijing is slowly encroaching on their land for its own economic benefits. This has resulted in Pakistani authorities not taking sufficient precautions to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals and terrorist groups attacking them as well as the projects associated with the Chinese-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Several terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals occurred in recent years

Per ANI, one of the most notable terrorist attacks occurred in April 2022. A suicide bombing near the Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi killed three Chinese teachers and a Pakistani driver. In 2020, separatists targeted the building that houses the stock exchange, partly owned by the Chinese, while 2018 witnessed the attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi, Al Jazeera reported.