Threat to India likely from China, Pakistan: US intel

Written by Prateek Talukdar Mar 09, 2023, 11:47 am 3 min read

India could be facing a threat of escalated tensions from China and Pakistan that might endanger US interests, said a US Intelligence Community report

India might face the threat of escalated tensions from China and Pakistan, which could lead to a conflict that endangers United States (US) nationals and interests, stated the Annual Threat Assessment of the US Intelligence Community. India is more likely to respond militarily to Pakistan's provocations, while border clashes between India and China could increase in view of the previous standoffs, claimed the report.

Why does this story matter?

Notably, all three countries are armed with nuclear power, and a conflict between the neighboring nations threatens the larger global community.

India's relationship with China has steadily gone south since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, which resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

On the other hand, Pakistan has remained a breeding ground for anti-India terrorist groups that are creating turmoil in Kashmir.

Confrontation on LAC has potential to escalate: Report

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has hit back after the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, which were orchestrated by terror groups hosted by Pakistan. The report notes that "persistent low-level friction on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has the potential to escalate swiftly." The US Director of National Intelligence declassified the report on Wednesday.

India resolved border points with China, renewed ceasefire with Pakistan

On a positive note, the report said that India and China are engaged in bilateral talks to resolve India-China border points. It also noted that India and Pakistan renewed a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) in early 2021. However, that doesn't deter the possibility of tensions escalating as China's troops briefly attempted an incursion in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector in December 2022.

US expressed willingness to work with Pakistan

Meanwhile, the US has expressed interest in working with Pakistan to address the threats of terrorism. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, "We have a shared interest in combating threats to regional security. The goal of a stable and secure South and Central Asia free from terrorism depends on the strength of, in large part, our partnership with Pakistan."

Unrest in Kashmir could be flashpoint for crisis: Report

Moreover, the report added that unrest in Kashmir or a terror attack in the rest of India could turn into a flashpoint for escalating tensions with Pakistan. US officials said that they were concerned about any group that threatened regional and global stability. Interestingly, the report came in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and stated that an escalated situation might require US intervention.