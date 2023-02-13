World

Over 10 US balloons violated airspace since January 2022: China

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 13, 2023, 06:40 pm 2 min read

China on Monday said that over 10 US balloons violated its airspace since January 2022

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday claimed that more than ten United States high-altitude balloons violated its airspace since the beginning of January 2022. Wang Wenbin, the ministry's spokesperson, made the claim while responding to a question at a media briefing. So far, Beijing has only admitted that the first of the four airborne objects shot down by the US was one of its own.

Why does this story matter?

The allegation follows a string of incidents in which the US Air Force shot down unidentified flying objects over its airspace.

The US has claimed that it shot down a Chinese spy balloon over its territory last week for allegedly spying on sensitive nuclear weapons sites, which China denied.

Tensions between China and the US are on the rise again following these spying allegations.

What did Chinese Foreign Ministry say?

"It's not uncommon as well for the US to illegally enter the airspace of other countries," the spokesperson told media," spokesperson Wenbin said during the briefing. "Since last year alone, US balloons have illegally flown above China more than 10 times without any approval from Chinese authorities," he added.

Handled US incursion responsibly: Chinese foreign ministry

Wenbin also stated that Beijing handled these incidents responsibly and professionally when asked about US incursions. "If you want to know more about US high-altitude balloons illegally entering China's airspace, I suggest you refer to the US side," he added.

Watch: China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin addressing media

Watch: #China says it does not have any information on the flying objects that were shot down by the #UnitedStates over #Alaska and #Canada, the Chinese foreign ministry says at a regular press conference. https://t.co/gHxDq9By1G pic.twitter.com/E5GxveG2Hi — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) February 13, 2023

Spy balloon incidents triggered tension in US-China relation

The fresh claims by China come after the US shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina last week. Beijing claimed the balloon was a civilian research craft and accused Washington of overreaction. Following that, the US Air Force shot down three more flying objects over North America. Repeated instances have severely impacted the already-strained relations between the two countries.

Taiwan says Chinese 'spy' balloons entered its airspace too

Taiwan, too, claimed to have seen dozens of alleged Chinese spy balloons above its airspace in recent years, per The Financial Express. The latest Chinese "spy" balloon was supposedly sighted in Taipei airspace a few weeks ago. To recall, China has lately increased its military drills near the Taiwan border, raising fears that Beijing is planning a full-scale invasion of the self-governed island.