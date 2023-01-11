World

US: Computer glitch grounds 400 flights, efforts on to restore

US: Computer glitch grounds 400 flights, efforts on to restore

Written by Prateek Talukdar Jan 11, 2023, 05:48 pm 1 min read

A computer glitch disrupted flights all across the US on Wednesday. FAA said it was working to restore the system

A critical system of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reportedly suffered an unprecedented disruption, resulting in all flights being grounded across the country on Wednesday. The FAA issued an advisory saying the US Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system "failed" and that engineers were working to bring it back online. Around 400 interstate and international flights from the US were affected.

Reloading system, operations still limited: FAA

Cleared Update No. 2 for all stakeholders: ⁰⁰The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. ⁰⁰While some functions are beginning to come back on line, National Airspace System operations remain limited. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) January 11, 2023