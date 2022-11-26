India

West must live with India's stance on Russia-Ukraine war: Jaishankar

Nov 26, 2022

Jaishankar said the West must live with India's position on Russia-Ukraine war, just as India accepted their stances on Pakistan and Afghanistan

Amid criticism against India from European nations and the US over the purchase of Russian crude oil at discounted rates rather than condemning Moscow, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted the West "must live with India's stance on Ukraine." He said the West should accept India's position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, just as India lived with their stances on issues concerning Pakistan and Afghanistan.

India so far abstained from voting on draft resolutions at the United Nations forums condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine but has backed calls for a diplomatic solution and ceasefire.

India has maintained an independent position even as the West pushed it to condemn Russia and sever ties with it.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war with each other since February this year.

India has maintained a credible position on conflict: Jaishankar

Jaishankar, while speaking at an event by Times Now, has reiterated that given the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has always called for a solution through diplomacy as "we have been in favor of peace." Despite the conflict, India's interests were well served as it maintained a "credible" position on the issue, he added. At the 77th UN Assembly, too, India reiterated its stand, he said.

India sides with those who respect UN Charter: EAM

In the context of the ongoing war, Jaishankar said India is on the side of those who "respect the UN Charter and its founding principles." The external affairs minister said New Delhi is often asked whose side it is on, adding, "Our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there," as per ANI.

India-Russia relations undermine sanctions: US

In March, the United States criticized India for its relationship with Russia saying "it was undermining the sanctions imposed upon the latter." US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo called India's trade deal with Russia "disappointing" and said, "now is the time to stand on the right side of history." "Stand with the United States...not funding and fueling and aiding President Vladimir Putin's war," she said.

Jaishankar earlier justified buying oil from Russia

Earlier this month, after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Jaishankar spoke about India's oil imports from Russia. Justifying purchasing oil from Moscow, he said, "As the third-largest consumer of oil and gas and where incomes are not very high, we need to look for affordable sources, so the India-Russia relationship works to our advantage." "We will keep it going," Jaishankar added.