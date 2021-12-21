India India deploys first S-400 air defense system in Punjab: Report

Written by Saptak Datta Twitter Published on Dec 21, 2021, 04:59 pm

India has contracted five S-400 air defence system squadrons as part of a Rs. 35,000 crore deal with Russia. (Source: Wikimedia Commons/Vitaly V. Kuzmin)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has started deploying the first squadron of the S-400 air defense missile system in Punjab. The S-400 system would take on both Chinese and Pakistani aerial threats. It is expected to be operationalized in a few weeks, sources told ANI. Deliveries of the first squadron are expected to be complete by 2021-end through both sea and air routes.

Context Why does this story matter?

(Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation)

The United States has expressed displeasure with the India-Russia S-400 missile agreement. Notably, an American law (CAATSA) allows the US to impose penalties on countries that have economic and defense links to Russia, North Korea, and Iran. As India shares cordial ties with the US, the latter had tried to dissuade New Delhi from following through with the deal.

Did you know Will India face US sanctions over S-400 deal?

(Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation)

The US has already used CAATSA (Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act) to restrict China and NATO ally Turkey from purchasing S-400 missile systems. The US had also attempted to lure India with a counter-offer of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAD) and Patriot systems. In November, the US stated it was still deciding whether or not to waive the sanctions against India.

Details What is the defense system equipped with?

(Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation)

Four different missiles are included in the S-400 missile defense system. At distances of 400 km, 250 km, 120 km, and 40 km, it can fight hostile aircraft, ballistic missiles, and AWACS planes. Because of its range, the air defense system would offer India an advantage in the South Asian airways. IAF officials have received training on the system in Russia.

Information Russian experts to visit India

(Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation)

A handful of Russian experts would also visit India in early January to monitor the installation of the weapons, said Alexander Mikheyev, the chief of Russia's state-run military agency Rosoboronexport. "The Indian specialists who will operate the first regiment set have completed their training and returned home," Mikheyev confirmed, speaking to the news agency TASS.

Information After first squadron arrives, IAF to focus east

Following the deployment of the first squadron, the IAF will begin concentrating on the Eastern frontiers, sources told ANI. It will also then ensure that the availability of resources to train officers within the country, instead of sending them to Russia.