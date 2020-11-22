Last updated on Nov 22, 2020, 05:04 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
Russia's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, called Sputnik V, is expected to start human trials in India soon.
Reportedly, human trials for the vaccine candidate will likely begin in the middle of this week.
Sputnik V was the first vaccine for COVID-19 to have been registered.
Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has struck a deal to conduct vaccine trials and distribution of the vaccine in India.
Citing government officials, Hindustan Times reported that human trials for Sputnik V are likely to commence in the middle of this week.
One official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the publication, "All necessary requirements are in place, especially the mandatory regulatory approvals, for human trials to start. It is likely to commence this week."
NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr. VK Paul, who heads the National Task Force on COVID-19, had also confirmed the development last Tuesday.
He had said of Sputnik V vaccine trials in India, "The Phase II and III will be a combined trial. We have received permission from drug regulators and trials will start by next week."
Sputnik V has been developed jointly by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
It was registered by Russia's Health Ministry on August 11.
In September, Dr. Reddy's had entered a partnership with RDIF for 100 million doses of the potential vaccine, which has been shown to induce a strong immune response among the participants.
As of Sunday morning, India reported a total of 90,95,806 COVID-19 cases, after witnessing a spike of 45,209 infections, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 85,21,617 patients have recovered, while 4,40,962 of the total cases are active infections.
The death toll climbed to 1,33,227 with 501 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.
