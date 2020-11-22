Russia's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, called Sputnik V, is expected to start human trials in India soon. Reportedly, human trials for the vaccine candidate will likely begin in the middle of this week. Sputnik V was the first vaccine for COVID-19 to have been registered. Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has struck a deal to conduct vaccine trials and distribution of the vaccine in India.

Citing government officials, Hindustan Times reported that human trials for Sputnik V are likely to commence in the middle of this week. One official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told the publication, "All necessary requirements are in place, especially the mandatory regulatory approvals, for human trials to start. It is likely to commence this week."

NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr. VK Paul, who heads the National Task Force on COVID-19, had also confirmed the development last Tuesday. He had said of Sputnik V vaccine trials in India, "The Phase II and III will be a combined trial. We have received permission from drug regulators and trials will start by next week."

Sputnik V has been developed jointly by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. It was registered by Russia's Health Ministry on August 11. In September, Dr. Reddy's had entered a partnership with RDIF for 100 million doses of the potential vaccine, which has been shown to induce a strong immune response among the participants.

