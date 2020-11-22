Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch its V20 Pro 5G smartphone in India next month. In the latest development, 91mobiles has reported that the handset will carry a price tag of Rs. 29,990. It is up for pre-booking via offline retail outlets. As for the highlights, it will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, three rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 765G processor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo V20 Pro 5G: At a glance

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G will have an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch for dual selfie cameras and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Vivo V20 Pro 5G will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there will be a 44MP (f/2.0) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It will offer support for all the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and offers