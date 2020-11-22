Last updated on Nov 22, 2020, 04:50 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch its V20 Pro 5G smartphone in India next month.
In the latest development, 91mobiles has reported that the handset will carry a price tag of Rs. 29,990. It is up for pre-booking via offline retail outlets.
As for the highlights, it will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, three rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 765G processor.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo V20 Pro 5G will have an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch for dual selfie cameras and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup.
The handset will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
Vivo V20 Pro 5G will have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, there will be a 44MP (f/2.0) main camera and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens.
The Vivo V20 Pro 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The smartphone will run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It will offer support for all the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
The Vivo V20 Pro 5G will sport a price-figure of Rs. 29,990 in India. Offers such as 10% cashback on purchases using ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda cards, easy EMI facilities, and Jio benefits will also be there.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.