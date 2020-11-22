Last updated on Nov 22, 2020, 12:15 am
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme is working to introduce the X7 model in India soon. In the latest development, the handset was spotted on the BIS certification site, hinting at its imminent arrival in the country.
To recall, it was launched in China in September, and comes with a 5G-enabled MediaTek chipset, an AMOLED screen, quad rear cameras, and 65W fast-charging support.
The Realme X7 features an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a quad camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint scanner. Further, it is available in Blue, White, and Rainbow color options.
The Realme X7 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.
The Realme X7 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The device runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no information about the pricing and availability of the Realme X7 in India. However, looking at its specifications, the phone is likely to be priced at around Rs. 20,000.
