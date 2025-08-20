When and where to watch 'Su from So' on OTT
What's the story
The recent Kannada blockbuster, Su From So, is set to make its digital debut on JioHotstar. The comedy-drama, which was made on a modest budget, has emerged as a profitable venture. According to 123Telugu, the digital and satellite rights of the film were sold for around ₹5.5 crore plus GST. While Colors Kannada will air the film on TV, Star Maa will broadcast its Telugu version.
Box office triumph
Box office collection of 'Su from So'
The film has reportedly grossed an impressive ₹78.82 crore in India and ₹106.08 crore worldwide, according to trade analyst Sacnilk. This remarkable performance is a testament to its popularity among audiences. The movie was released on July 25, 2025.
Film overview
Everything to know about the film
The film, directed and written by debutant JP Thuminadu, features an ensemble cast including Shaneel Gautham, Raj B Shetty, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash K Thuminadu, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Mime Ramdas. Set in a peaceful community, the story revolves around a boy named Ravi and his innocent crush that leads to bizarre incidents, making the villagers believe he is haunted. The music for the film was composed by Sumedh K.