'Su From So' OTT release details

When and where to watch 'Su from So' on OTT

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:24 pm Aug 20, 202505:24 pm

What's the story

The recent Kannada blockbuster, Su From So, is set to make its digital debut on JioHotstar. The comedy-drama, which was made on a modest budget, has emerged as a profitable venture. According to 123Telugu, the digital and satellite rights of the film were sold for around ₹5.5 crore plus GST. While Colors Kannada will air the film on TV, Star Maa will broadcast its Telugu version.