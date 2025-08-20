'Taarak Mehta...'s Ambika Ranjankar addresses exit rumors

Ambika Ranjankar, who portrays Mrs. Hathi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), has quashed rumors about her exit from the show. The speculation started when fans noticed her character was missing from recent episodes. Speaking to Tellychakkar, she said, "No, I haven't quit the show. I am very much a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah."

Absence clarified 'For some personal reasons, I was away' When asked about her sudden absence from the recent episodes, Ranjankar said, "Well, for some personal reasons, I was away. I needed some time for myself." Her clarification comes amid reports of a new storyline in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah that will introduce a Rajasthani family to the Gokuldham society. The production house has not revealed which episode this new family will be introduced in.

New faces About the new Rajasthani family The upcoming episodes of TMKOC will feature a new Rajasthani family, the Binjolas, led by a businessman. The audience is curious to see if this new character will rival Jethalal, who owns Gada Electronics. Actors Kuldeep Gor, Dharti Bhatt, Akshaan Sehrawat, and Maahi Bhadra are reportedly set to play Ratan Binjola, Rupa Baditop, Veer, and Bansari, respectively.