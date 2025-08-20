Why was 'BBC's Ozzy Osbourne documentary postponed last minute?

The BBC has delayed the premiere of Ozzy Osbourne: Coming Home, a documentary exploring the rock legend's final years . The 59-minute film was set to air on BBC One on Monday, less than a month after Osbourne passed away at 76 . Initially, the broadcaster had said that the screening had been "moved in the schedules," without giving any reason or a new date.

Family's request The Osbourne family requested the postponement A day later, the BBC said that the decision to postpone the documentary came at the request of the Osbourne family. "Our sympathies are with the Osbourne family at this difficult time." "We are respecting the family's wishes to wait a bit longer before airing this very special film," a statement from the BBC read. The new transmission date will be confirmed shortly.

Documentary details More about the documentary Originally announced in 2022 as a 10-part series called Home to Roost, the project was later restructured into a feature-length documentary focusing on Osbourne's final three years. It chronicles his return to the UK, his farewell concert in July, and his death just weeks afterward. The film is described as "a moving portrait of one of the world's most entertaining families at a pivotal moment in their history."