Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee to enter 'Bigg Boss 19'? Find out

Despite being approached for the show, Dorabjee's participation in Bigg Boss 19 is still uncertain. The makers are reportedly trying to convince her to join the show. She confirmed that she has received offers for the show in previous years, but nothing was finalized. This year, however, if everything works out, she might finally participate in Bigg Boss 19.

Show theme

The new season of Bigg Boss, Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, will see contestants get the power to choose what happens in the house. The promo for the season features Salman Khan dressed as a politician, emphasizing the importance of decision-making in the game. He says, "This time around, contestants will have the right to make their own decisions, but every decision has a consequence." The show is set to premiere on Sunday.