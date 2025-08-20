Netizens troll Alia Bhatt's anti-drug campaign video

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been trending online for the past few days due to a video she shot for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chandigarh . The 30-second clip, originally shared on August 14, features Bhatt discussing drug addiction and its threat to society and the nation. However, soon after its release, NCB had to disable comments under the video due to negative reactions from netizens.

Video details In the video, Bhatt called drug addiction a threat In the video, Bhatt said, "Namaskar saathiyo, main hoon Alia Bhatt." "Today I want to talk to you about a very serious issue of drug addiction and how it's becoming a threat to our life, society, and nation." She urged people to support NCB in their campaign against drugs. "Say yes to life and no to drugs," she added.

Backlash 'Look who's talking' Soon after the video was posted, NCB had to shut off the comments section due to the backlash it received. Many netizens took to social media to criticize Bhatt, her husband Ranbir Kapoor, and their fellow Bollywood actors. One user wrote, "Bol bhi kon raha he (look who's talking)," while another tweet read, "Haan chor ko hi chowkidari pe laga diya (Appointed the thief as the watchman)."

Viral clip Internet dug up old video of Kapoor's alleged drug party One user shared an old video from a Bollywood party featuring Ranbir, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shakun Batra, and others. Originally shared by MLA Manjinder Sirsa, who accused the celebrities of consuming drugs at the party, the clip has resurfaced with netizens commenting on Bhatt's NCB video. Another user wrote, "The more clients you introduce the more discount you get kind of promotion."

Alia Bhatt Supports NCB To Spread Awareness About Drug Addiction

Meanwhile her friends 🤣👇



Meanwhile her friends 🤣👇 https://t.co/scAZgPs4oGpic.twitter.com/UZczExhE00 — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) August 15, 2025