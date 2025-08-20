Prabhas's 'Fauji' look leaks; makers threaten legal action 

Prabhas 's look from the upcoming film Fauji has been leaked online, prompting the makers to issue a warning. The production house, Mythri Movie Makers , took to social media to express their disappointment over the leaks and threatened legal action against those sharing such images. They said, "We are striving to give you the best experience, and these leaks bring the morale of the team down."

Film details 'Fauji' is a historical fiction set in 1940s The production house further stated, "Any account sharing such pictures will not only be reported and brought down but will be treated as a cyber crime and dealt with appropriately." The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is a historical fiction/alternate history set in the 1940s. It tells the story of a warrior who emerges from a society that believed war was the only solution to buried injustices and forgotten truths.

Cast and crew Period drama launched in August 2024 Fauji also stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jayaprasad in pivotal roles. The music for the film has been composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, known for his work on Sita Ramam. The period drama was launched in August 2024 and also features social media influencer Imanvi as the female lead. Reportedly, Disha Patani was also considered for the role.