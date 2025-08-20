AR Murugadoss admits he proposed 'Madharaasi' to Shah Rukh Khan

Delays

'Delay was very long': Director on why it didn't happen

Murugadoss further shared, "He was so sweet and said we'll do the film. But the delay was very long, which is why it never materialized." Meanwhile, Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is set to hit theaters on September 5. "I didn't plan the whole film with Shah Rukh Khan, but I did pitch the character to him long back. I told him 7-8 years ago, and even he liked it."