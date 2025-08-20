AR Murugadoss admits he proposed 'Madharaasi' to Shah Rukh Khan
Filmmaker AR Murugadoss, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Tamil film Madharaasi, has revealed that initially he planned to make the movie in Hindi with Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, he disclosed that he had pitched the character to Khan around seven to eight years ago and that Khan was interested in it.
'Delay was very long': Director on why it didn't happen
Murugadoss further shared, "He was so sweet and said we'll do the film. But the delay was very long, which is why it never materialized." Meanwhile, Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, is set to hit theaters on September 5. "I didn't plan the whole film with Shah Rukh Khan, but I did pitch the character to him long back. I told him 7-8 years ago, and even he liked it."
On his recent film 'Sikandar'
Murugadoss recently directed Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna. However, the film did not perform well at the box office. Taking responsibility for its failure, he said, "It's about a king who doesn't truly understand his wife... The story had heart, but I couldn't execute it well." Sikandar was Murugadoss's return to Bollywood after nine years; his last Hindi film was Akira.