Osbourne's final months were filmed for documentary: All we know

The late icon Ozzy Osbourne 's last few months were captured in a documentary titled Home to Roost, his son Jack Osbourne recently told The Daily Mail. It follows the legendary singer and his wife, Sharon, as they return to their Buckinghamshire home from the US after two decades. It was commissioned by Clare Sillery, the BBC 's head of documentaries. The project, which was filmed before Osbourne's death at 76, will now likely serve as a tribute to the rock star.

Changes Change of plans for the documentary According to Deadline, the documentary was greenlit three years ago, but despite production beginning long ago, the project wasn't completed in time. It was originally intended to be a 10-part series, but due to Osbourne's unexpected death, it may now be released as a standalone film. No official announcement has been made yet.

Upcoming projects Jack is also producing a biopic about his father's life Jack also confirmed that his dad was working on an autobiography titled Last Rites. The book is set to be released in the autumn this year. Additionally, he revealed that he is co-producing a biopic about his father's life. He said it will focus on the Sabbath era and early 1980s with an adult rating, adding, "This is by no means going to be a fluff piece." Jack spoke to the outlet just days before his father's demise.