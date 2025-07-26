Hrithik, Vidya changed after stardom, claims Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently opened up about the impact of success on actors and filmmakers. Speaking on SCREEN's Creator x Creator episode with director Jaskunwar Kohli, he revealed that many of his former assistants have become successful directors but have changed in the process. He also mentioned actors Hrithik Roshan , Vidya Balan , and Boman Irani as examples of those who have changed after achieving success.

New faces 'Success changes people...': Chopra on why he hires newcomers Chopra explained his preference for hiring newcomers. He said, "There is more purity in new people, less corruption." "If I cast a new face in my film and that one movie does well, it changes them." "I've worked with so many people, and I've seen them change. Mission Kashmir was Hrithik's first film...Vidya Balan's first film [Parineeta], Boman Irani's first film [Munna Bhai MBBS], there's a whole list." "As they become successful, all of them change; this isn't an individual thing."

Industry shift 'No 1 has a vision...': Chopra on current film industry Chopra also expressed his disappointment with the current state of the film industry, stating that producers, directors, and actors are more concerned about box office success than the quality of their work. He said, "The people only care about the hits these days. No one has a vision, and no one wants to create for the joy of creating."

Industry anecdote Chopra shared an anecdote Chopra shared an anecdote about a producer who underwent a drastic change after his film became successful. He recalled, "There was a producer who I knew, and he was always very polite while talking and had a soft demeanor." "Suddenly, one day, he meets me with his chest puffed and some weight in his voice. I asked him, 'Teri koi picture hit ho gayi (Did one of your films succeed)?' He said, 'Sir, you know everything; my film did succeed.'"

Personal reflection Rawal had claimed that Chopra ignored his early associates Chopra's observations are particularly interesting considering actor Paresh Rawal's past comments about him. Rawal had claimed that Chopra started ignoring his early associates after achieving success. He told The Lallantop, "He is someone who started ignoring the people he started off with, especially after becoming big in his career." "I was supposed to do Munna Bhai...the way he said 'I'll give you ₹15 lakhs miffed me."