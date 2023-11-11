Box office: Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' continues good momentum

By Isha Sharma 11:35 am Nov 11, 202311:35 am

'12th Fail' box office collection in India

Despite a slew of new film releases at the box office, Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has been successful in maintaining a good momentum at the box office. The film features only a few known faces apart from Massey and yet is inching closer to the Rs. 30cr mark. 12th Fail was released on October 27, directly clashing with Tejas﻿.

Looking at '12th Fail' in numbers

Per industry trade tracker Sacnilk, the Chopra directorial earned Rs. 1.25cr (early estimates) on Friday, taking its total collection to Rs. 28.5cr. It registered a 9.06% Hindi occupancy on Friday. 12th Fail might touch Rs. 30cr over the weekend if positive word of mouth continues to bring in viewers. The drama also features Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, and Sarita Joshi, among others.

Know more about film's source material

The film is a social drama that directly caters to civil service aspirants and is based on the life of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. It has been adapted from Anurag Pathak's non-fiction book, 12th Fail: Hara Wahi Jo Lada Nahi. Originally published in Hindi, it was translated into English by Gautam Choubey and Lalit Kumar. It marks VVC's return to direction after 2020's Shikara.

Storyline and chain of events in '12th Fail'

In 12th Fail, Massey plays Sharma, who lives in a village in Chambal and has flunked Class 12. While battling financial depravities and challenging the corrupt authorities of his village, he chances upon police officer Dushyant Singh (Priyanshu Chatterjee), whose honesty becomes his life's mantra. Deciding to become exactly like him, he travels to Delhi and eventually clears the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

Future ahead: '12th Fail's business bound to be impacted

While 12th Fail may have had a smooth ride till now, the path ahead is likely to be overtaken by turbulences. With the arrival of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 (Sunday) and MCU's The Marvels (Friday), 12th Fail might now receive fewer screens. Moreover, Karthi's Japan and Raghava Lawrence's Jigarthanda DoubleX might also impact its business in the South Indian states.

Keep an eye out for Massey's upcoming projects

While Massey is thriving on the success of 12th Fail, he is also occupied with several other projects. One of these is the sequel to Netflix's pulpy romance drama Haseen Dillruba﻿, where he'll reprise his role alongside Taapsee Pannu. Other anticipated projects of his are a romantic comedy directed by debutant Bodhayan Roy Chaudhury that also features Raashii Khanna and Dinesh Vijan's Sector 36.

