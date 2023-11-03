'Ghoomer': Abhishek-Saiyami's sports drama gets OTT release date

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Ghoomer': Abhishek-Saiyami's sports drama gets OTT release date

By Aikantik Bag 04:45 pm Nov 03, 202304:45 pm

'Ghoomer' to premiere on OTT on November 10

Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in lead roles garnered praise in the film festival circuit. However, it fell flat on its face on the commercial front. Now, the film is about to get another shelf life as it is set to premiere on the OTT platform ZEE5 on November 10. The movie, directed by R Balki is an inspiring tale of a gifted cricketer who overcomes obstacles to realize her dreams.

2/3

Story of Anina Dixit and her journey to success

The film follows the story of Anina Dixit (portrayed by Kher), a skilled cricketer whose aspirations are crushed by a devastating accident that causes her to lose her right arm. Bachchan plays the role of Paddy, a former test cricketer who becomes Anina's mentor and helps her make history as the first one-armed spinner to join the Indian National Team. The cast includes Shabana Azmi﻿ and Angad Bedi, with a special appearance by Amitabh Bachchan.

3/3

Twitter Post