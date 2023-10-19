Box office collection: 'Mission Raniganj' has low chances of revival

By Aikantik Bag

'Mission Raniganj' box office collection

Akshay Kumar is one of the most commercially viable stars in Bollywood but the superstar is having a tough time at the box office. His recent release Mission Raniganj received a lukewarm response from the viewers and has not been able to do the much-needed box office explosion. Interestingly, ever since the makers slashed down the ticket prices, the movie gained a slight momentum.

Aiming for gradual momentum at the domestic box office

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Tinu Suresh Desai directorial earned Rs. 70 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 29.7 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. It is pitted against Fukrey 3 and Jawan at the box office. The cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Pavan Malhotra, Kumud Mishra, and Ravi Kishan, among others.

