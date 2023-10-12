Nimrat Kaur-Radhika Madan's 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' trailer out

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Nimrat Kaur-Radhika Madan's 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' trailer out

By Aikantik Bag 05:15 pm Oct 12, 202305:15 pm

'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' is releasing on October 27

Maddock Films is known for its out-of-the-box stories and the production house has made a loyal fan base over the years. Now, the house has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming mystery thriller titled Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. The trailer increases intrigue and promises a spectacular performance from the adept cast. The movie is set to release on October 27.

2/3

Story, cast, and crew of the film

The story revolves around a woman named Sajini (Radhika Madan) who allegedly commits suicide after a questionable video goes viral on the internet. The Mikhil Musale directorial's cast also includes Nimrat Kaur, Soham Majumdar, Sumeet Vyas, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave, among others. The story is penned by Musale and Parinda Joshi. The project is presented by Dinesh Vijan.

3/3

Instagram Post