Aamir Khan bankrolls Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Lahore, 1947' starring Sunny Deol

By Aikantik Bag 01:18 pm Oct 03, 202301:18 pm

'Lahore, 1947' is Aamir Khan's next project with Sunny Deol

Aamir Khan Productions recently revealed their 17th film, Lahore, 1947 featuring Sunny Deol and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. This project unites the powerhouse trio of Aamir Khan, Deol, and Santoshi for the first time. This combination seems unique and fans are eagerly waiting for this collaboration.

The production house's statement regarding the same

Khan's production house shared an official statement that read, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favorite directors Raj Santoshi." The makers have not revealed any details yet, but as per the reports, this movie will be a part of a multiple-films deal with Jio Studios.

Successful past collaborations of Deol and Santoshi

Deol and Santoshi have previously teamed up for three box office hits: Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. Given their successful history, moviegoers are eagerly awaiting another blockbuster from the pair. The actor recently appeared in the all-time blockbuster Gadar 2, which grossed over Rs. 500 crore at the Indian box office. Hence, hopes are huge around Lahore, 1947.

