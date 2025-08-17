PM Modi's office to shift to new building next month
What's the story
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be moving from its current location in the South Block to the newly constructed Executive Enclave next month, government sources have told The Times of India. The move is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The Executive Enclave, which has been developed as part of this project, will also house other key government establishments such as the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat.
Strategic relocation
New PMO close to Modi's residence
The new PMO will be strategically located close to the Prime Minister's residence. The decision to shift was mainly due to space constraints and outdated facilities in the old colonial-era buildings. The government felt it was necessary to have new infrastructure that aligns with India's status as an emerging economic power.
Modernization push
Home ministry shifted last month
Last month, the ministries of Home Affairs and Personnel were moved to the newly inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-3. At the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi had highlighted the poor condition of old offices. He said key ministries like Home Affairs functioned for decades in cramped and poorly lit buildings. "It is difficult to imagine how an important ministry like Home Affairs functioned for nearly 100 years from a single building with insufficient infrastructure," he said.
Rebranding
PMO may be rebranded
The new PMO might also be rebranded in line with the government's naming convention for Central Vista projects. Reports suggest it could be named after the spirit of sewa (service). In his first address to PMO after taking over for the third term, PM Modi had said, "PMO should be people's PMO. It cannot be Modi's PMO."
Cultural transformation
North Block, South Block to become public museum
With major offices moving out, the iconic North Block and South Block will be transformed into a public museum named Yuge Yugeen Bharat Sangrahalaya. The government has signed an agreement with the National Museum and France Museums Development for collaboration on this project. "This project (is) aimed at showcasing India's cultural heritage, a celebration of timeless & eternal India to explore our proud past, illuminate the present & imagine the bright future," officials said.