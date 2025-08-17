PM Modi's office to shift to new building next month

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be moving from its current location in the South Block to the newly constructed Executive Enclave next month, government sources have told The Times of India. The move is part of the Central Vista redevelopment project. The Executive Enclave, which has been developed as part of this project, will also house other key government establishments such as the Cabinet Secretariat and the National Security Council Secretariat.

Strategic relocation New PMO close to Modi's residence The new PMO will be strategically located close to the Prime Minister's residence. The decision to shift was mainly due to space constraints and outdated facilities in the old colonial-era buildings. The government felt it was necessary to have new infrastructure that aligns with India's status as an emerging economic power.

Modernization push Home ministry shifted last month Last month, the ministries of Home Affairs and Personnel were moved to the newly inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-3. At the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi had highlighted the poor condition of old offices. He said key ministries like Home Affairs functioned for decades in cramped and poorly lit buildings. "It is difficult to imagine how an important ministry like Home Affairs functioned for nearly 100 years from a single building with insufficient infrastructure," he said.

Rebranding PMO may be rebranded The new PMO might also be rebranded in line with the government's naming convention for Central Vista projects. Reports suggest it could be named after the spirit of sewa (service). In his first address to PMO after taking over for the third term, PM Modi had said, "PMO should be people's PMO. It cannot be Modi's PMO."