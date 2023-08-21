Akshay Kumar's spokesperson refutes claims of rescuing Sunny Villa: Report

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 21, 2023 | 01:48 pm 2 min read

Sunny Deol's opulent Juhu property to undergo e-auction on September 25

On Sunday, reports emerged that Sunny Villa, the lavish Mumbai residence of Sunny Deol, is currently facing the threat of an e-auction scheduled for September 25, due to non-payment of dues amounting to approximately Rs. 56cr. On Monday, another report surfaced, claiming that Akshay Kumar had extended a helping hand by reportedly offering a significant loan to avert the auction of the property. However, the latest update reveals that these claims are not true.

Why does this story matter?

Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his recent hit Gadar 2, found himself in the spotlight on Sunday when the Bank of Baroda issued a notice in a national newspaper, revealing plans to e-auction Deol's property on September 25 to recover a loan. The property in question is his residence located on Gandhigram Road in Mumbai's Juhu. Notably, certain media reports indicate that Deol is prepared to make every effort to salvage his property.

Kumar to loan around Rs. 30-40cr: Report

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Kumar met with the Gadar 2 actor on Sunday. The publication quoted a source as saying, "As part of the deal, Kumar will be paying a huge chunk of the debt. Deol will then repay the loan to him...The next step for Deol is to immediately initiate a meeting with the bank officials." The exact amount that Kumar was apparently offering was not confirmed, though sources claimed it to be around Rs. 30-40cr.

Fact check: Kumar's spokesperson denied claims of offering any help

Following the above-mentioned report, Kumar's spokesperson promptly refuted the claims in another report, asserting, "All such claims are absolutely untrue." Further, on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported that the bank responsible for the auction notice concerning the Juhu bungalow had retracted its announcement, and claimed "there was a technical glitch."

Meanwhile, here's the reason behind Deol's mortgage

For those unaware, Deol reportedly utilized the property as his office. The villa served as the headquarters for Sunny Super Sound and also housed a preview theater and two post-production suites. Several media reports suggest that Deol took a loan against his studio to accumulate funds for his directorial venture, Ghayal Once Again—released in 2016. In order to settle his financial obligations to financiers, Deol used this bungalow as collateral.

