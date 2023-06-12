Entertainment

Tara Singh is back! Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' teaser released

Written by Aikantik Bag June 12, 2023 | 01:06 pm 1 min read

'Gadar 2' teaser is out

The long-awaited teaser of Gadar 2 is here! Yes, the second installment of the blockbuster Gadar has been in the buzz for a long time and the makers have released the teaser. The first installment's remastered version was recently released in selected theaters and it received rave responses from viewers. To date, the Sunny Deol starrer is loved by viewers.

Cast and crew of the film

The teaser promises an engaging tale of Tara Singh. Deol is seen donning his quintessential Punjabi avatar. The film will be helmed by Anil Sharma and it is being bankrolled by Zee Studios. The cast includes Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, and Manish Wadhwa, among others. The music is composed by Mithoon. The movie will release on August 11, 2023.

