Vicky-Sara's 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' OTT details are out

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 02, 2023, 03:30 pm 1 min read

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the recently released Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan film. The comedy-drama is receiving mixed reviews and as per the trailer, it did not look promising. However, trade analysts feel that word of mouth will play a crucial role. Now, as viewers mark the film in their weekend itineraries, we are here to disclose the OTT details.

Release date, OTT platform, and storyline

The Laxman Utekar directorial is said to be premiering on an OTT platform two months after theatrical release. As per reports, the project will premiere on JioCinema as Jio Studios is one of the producers of the dramedy. The story revolves around the cliché plot of a middle-class couple getting married and then seeking divorce when not able to stay together.

