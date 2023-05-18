Entertainment

OTT: 'Ginny & Georgia' renewed for 2 more seasons

Written by Aikantik Bag May 18, 2023, 11:45 am 1 min read

'Ginny & Georgia' renewed for Season 3 and 4

Ginny & Georgia stans, it's time for you to assemble! Yes, the famous Netflix series has been renewed for two more seasons. After the success of the second season, the American comedy-drama will again be back on the OTT platform. However, there are certain changes in the crew. Showrunner Debra J Fisher has been replaced by Sarah Glinski.

Major replacement in the crew

Reportedly, this replacement took place after a rift between Fisher and creator Sarah Lampert. The series revolves around the lives of the Millers residing in the affluent neighborhood of the fictional town Wellsbury in Massachusetts. The cast includes Brianne Howey, Antonia Gentry, Diesel La Torraca, Sara Waisglass, and Jennifer Robertson, among others. It is primarily bankrolled by Queen Fish Productions.

