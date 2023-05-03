Entertainment

NewJeans Danielle to voice Korean-dubbed version of 'The Little Mermaid'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 03, 2023, 12:08 pm 1 min read

NewJeans Danielle to voice Ariel's character in 'The Little Mermaid'

K-pop stars have huge fan following as they have taken the world by storm. Reports are rife that NewJeans's Danielle is set to star as the voice artist in the Korean dubbed version of Disney's The Little Mermaid. This is a smart move by the production house to attract a set group of people for the film. Fans are also excited about the development.

More about the upcoming film

Danielle is set to dub for the lead character Ariel. The Rob Marshall-directed film is set for its theatrical release on May 26. The screenplay is penned by David Magee. The cast includes Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, and Awkwafina, among others. The project is cranked by Dion Beebe and the music is penned by Alan Menken.

