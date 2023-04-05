When is BTS's Suga and IU's song releasing? Details inside
Earlier in March, reports suggested that BTS's Suga and IU are gearing up for a collaboration and now fans' manifestations have come true. Brace yourselves, as the duo's track is set to release on April 7 at 1:00pm KST. Suga confirmed the same and dropped a teaser of their upcoming song titled People Pt.2. We have more exciting details about the upcoming work.
Suga's new album is on its way
People Pt.2 featuring IU will be a pre-release track from Suga's upcoming album, D-DAY. The album is set to release on April 21, 1:00pm KST. Interestingly, this album will mark the final installment of the singer's Agust D trilogy. Suga and IU's earlier collaboration titled eight was a smash hit and topped all charts back in 2020.