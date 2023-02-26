Entertainment

BTS member J-Hope begins military enlistment procedure after Jin

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 26, 2023, 11:20 pm 3 min read

K-pop sensation and BTS member J-Hope has reportedly become the second member of the pop group to enlist for South Korea's mandatory military service, after Jin. In an update, their label BIGHIT Music said the rapper had started his enlistment process by applying for the cancellation of his military postponement. The 29-year-old is likely to receive his draft notice in a few weeks.

Why does this story matter?

In June 2022, BTS members announced their hiatus from group releases to complete their mandatory military service.

Notably, as per South Korea's mandatory military service rules, all able-bodied men are required to enlist by the age of 28.

Therefore, K-pop stars aren't exempt from service either, and their music label has assured the fans that the band will reunite in the year 2025.

BIGHIT Music shared notice on Weverse

BIGHIT Music's announcement post was shared on the Weverse platform. It read, "We would like to inform our fans that J-Hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course." Further, it requested fans for their continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service.

BTS member Jin currently in military service

Notably, the eldest member of the BTS band, Jin, enlisted for military duty on December 13, 2022. In January, he shared a series of pictures for his fans for the first time after joining the South Korean military, in which he was seen in his uniform. Currently, he is reportedly undergoing training at a boot camp of a front-line army division in Yeoncheon.

Meanwhile, J-Hope became brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton

Known for his impeccable charm, J-Hope was announced as the official House Ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton on Friday. Notably, he has already been featured as the face of the brand with his fellow BTS members, but this time, he will be endorsing the brand as a solo artist. Earlier, Suga and Jimin were announced as Valentino and Dior's ambassadors, respectively.

Look at J-Hope's solo projects so far

As the band members are currently focusing on their solo careers, J-Hope is certainly a step ahead of the curve. He was the first BTS member to release a solo album titled Jack In The Box in the year 2022. The artist then released a solo documentary, again a first for the group, titled J-Hope in the Box, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.