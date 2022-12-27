Entertainment

BTS leader RM's 'Indigo' album enters Billboard 200's Top 3

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 27, 2022, 10:52 pm 2 min read

RM aka Kim Nam-joon has become the first Korean soloist to enter Top 3 of the Billboard 200 chart (Photo Credit: RM/Instagram)

Good news for all the BTS and RM, aka Kim Nam-joon, fans! The first-ever solo album of RM, titled Indigo, has entered the top three of the Billboard 200 chart. With this, RM has become the first Korean star to achieve this feat as a solo artist. Indigo, his first album, was released earlier this month and it comprises a total of 10 songs.

Why does this story matter?

After J-Hope and Jin, RM is the third BTS member to release solo music. Indigo marks the K-pop artist's second solo work and first-ever album.

The album, which he previously called the "last archive of his twenties" has songs written based on his life experiences in the last 10 years.

It also made an impressive debut on UK's Official Albums Charts at 45th position.

First Korean soloist to enter Billboard 200's Top 3

After achieving this big feat, RM became the first Korean soloist to enter the top three on Billboard 200. Before this, TWICE member Nayeon's solo debut mini album IM NAYEON was the highest-ranked (No. 7) on this chart. Re-entering the chart on Monday, Indigo also marked its second non-consecutive week on Billboard 200, reported Soompi.

Here's what a fan tweeted

More about 'Indigo'

The Indigo album has songs such as Yun, Wild Flower, All Day, Closer, and Still Life, which have received acclaim from the fans. RM also collaborated with music legends such as Tablo, Anderson .Paak, Erykah Badu, and Youjeen for Indigo. Among all the songs, Wild Flower has become the best-charting song. For this number, RM collaborated with singer Youjeen, a Korean singer.

RM solo album's sales near 80K

Reportedly, RM's album Indigo has so far sold roughly 80,000 units. It reportedly broke the record held by Korean star Nayeon whose IM NAYEON sold 56,000 units. Meanwhile, the album has some unique live performances, including a performance at Seoul's Rolling Hall for 200 ARMYs. Meanwhile, Anderson .Paak, who collaborated with RM on one of Indigo's songs, congratulated him on his Billboard 200 feat.