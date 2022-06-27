Entertainment

SEVENTEEN announces July comeback; teasers for 'Sector 17' dropped

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Jun 27, 2022, 11:48 am 2 min read

K-pop group SEVENTEEN will be returning with 'Sector 17' in July. (Photo credit: Twitter/@pledis_17)

Worldwide CARATs, rejoice! Popular South Korean group SEVENTEEN has announced the arrival of a repackaged album in July. Titled Sector 17, the album will be the repackaged version of their fourth studio album Face the Sun, which came out on May 27. Following the announcement, SEVENTEEN's label has been hyping up excitement by dropping teasers for the upcoming album. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

One of the most promising K-pop groups in recent times, SEVENTEEN has witnessed tremendous growth in the last few years.

After their eighth mini-album Your Choice and ninth mini-album Attacca, Face The Sun became the third consecutive No.1 debut on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart.

Apart from keeping fans hooked with their unique discography, the band also leads an uber-popular reality show Going Seventeen.

Announcement Repackaged album will come out on July 18

The latest announcement came at the end of the group's Seoul Day 2 concert of their Be The Sun world tour. Taking to HYBE's artist-to-fan communication app Weverse, SEVENTEEN's label PLEDIS Entertainment said, "On Monday, July 18, SEVENTEEN's 4th Album Repackage Sector 17 will be released." The pre-orders began on Monday (June 27) and the release is scheduled for July 18 at 6:00pm KST.

Recent release Two teasers have come out till now

HYBE has dropped two teasers for Come Into Our World: SECTOR 17 on YouTube and other social media platforms till now. While one clip focused on the entire group, the second video was led by member and vocalist Jeonghan. Coming to their most recent release, Face The Sun comprised nine songs, which included the pre-released song Darl+ing, which was their first group English track.

Concerts Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN is in midst of world tour

The 13-member group is booked to the T right now. After delivering their fourth full album in May and promoting it on various shows, SEVENTEEN is currently on the first leg of its world tour, Be The Sun. Following their Seoul performances, the boys are scheduled to hold concerts in various Asian nations and multiple places in North America.