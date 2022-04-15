Entertainment

'Darl+ing': K-pop group SEVENTEEN's first English single is now out

'Darl+ing': SEVENTEEN has finally released their first English single

Popular South Korean act SEVENTEEN finally dropped their first English single in the form of Darl+ing on April 15 (Friday). This song was a show of gratitude to their dedicated fans, called the CARATs, and it was made in English to spread the message globally. Darl+ing paved the way for the 13-member group's upcoming fourth full-length studio album, which arrives in May.

Song Song talks about urge of being close with your darling

Going for sultry summer vibes, Darl+ing is a bright, uplifting track. It talks about the urge of knowing everything about your darling and telling them everything. The lines: "You know, without you, I'm so lonely/ When you're not here, 911 callin (sic)," or "I want to know our problem, blood type, or DNA/ Friends see my feed and worry, do you babe?" prove this.

Connection Did we get hint of lead single from upcoming album?

Coming to the visuals, directors Rima Yoon and Dongju Jang have painted a world of dreams in the music video. Of course, the last transition to an upside-down and dark world raises our curiosity about how and if SEVENTEEN plans to link Darl+ing with other songs in their album. Fans are guessing this might be a hint at the lead single of the album.

Looking back In January, member WOOZI dropped solo English track, 'Ruby'

Darl+ing comes right behind SEVENTEEN member and producer WOOZI's solo English track Ruby, which came out in January. In February, another member, Vernon had collaborated with Charli XCX for the remix of her single, Beg for You. Next, we will see the group come up with their fourth full-length album, which is yet to receive a title or release date.

Information Meanwhile, they have their film releasing globally this month

The K-pop group will soon greet fans all over the world with their film, SEVENTEEN Power of Love: The Movie. It'll release in theaters globally (including India) on April 20 and 23. While the "self-producing idols" are busy with multiple projects, they are also witnessing a case of COVID-19 contraction. Nearly all the members have contracted it recently, with the latest victim being Jeonghan.