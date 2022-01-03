'Ruby' review: SEVENTEEN's WOOZI showcases his range in first solo

K-pop band SEVENTEEN's member WOOZI released his first mixtape, Ruby, earlier today. The rock-influenced English track sizzles with an intriguing music video on the side. Ruby has been written, composed, and arranged by the singer-songwriter, alongside Bumzu and Park Ki-tae. Notably, WOOZI is one of the leading producers among South Korean idols with a number of copyright songs to his name. Here's our review.

Song WOOZI appears right in his element with rock-based English track

The classical music intro will not prepare you for the immediate flip into rock beats. WOOZI not only releases the song entirely in English (which is not that common with this K-pop group's discography) but appears right in his element doing it. The use of piano toward the end as WOOZI scat sings will make you hit the replay button.

MV Imagery used in video is not apparent enough

Given the song is about mature love ("my forbidden fruit"), the 25-year-old doesn't shy away from incorporating profanities in the lyrics as well. Coming to the MV, we find several women getting ready for a ramp walk, which they deliver later in the song. This setting could serve as a remembrance of the person WOOZI is singing about but nothing is shown for sure.

Twitter Post Check out the official music video

Comments 'I feel like I grew...while creating this song'

The creative team behind the video presumably tried to leave the story to our imagination. But there are a great many looks of WOOZI to keep the CARATs (SEVENTEEN's fan club) and casual watchers interested. "I feel like I grew and moved one step up as a musician while creating this song, which makes me very proud," WOOZI had said about the track earlier.

Verdict You won't regret listening to this magnetic song

Earlier, the artist had dedicated Ruby to his fans and we are sure they would be ecstatic with the present this early into the new year! Verdict: While the track gets 4/5, the music video receives 3. Ruby is available on Dropbox, SoundCloud, and Google Drive, among other platforms. Even if the MV can be a bit confusing, don't miss out on the song!