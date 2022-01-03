5 south Indian sequels that we are looking forward to

Jan 03, 2022

5 most-awaited South Indian films' sequels

South Indian Cinema has seen massive growth in the last couple of years. Its content is rich and commercial returns are good as well. And when an original film clicks, makers either rush to make a sequel or already have a part two planned. In that light, many south Indian films are getting a second installment. So, here are the five most-awaited ones.

Number 1 'Aayirathil Oruvan 2': Selvaraghavan, Dhanush collaborating for this 2024 release

Aayirathil Oruvan narrates a fictional story based on Chola and Pandya kingdoms. The film was released after many roadblocks but was appreciated upon its premiere. So when last January, the original's director Selvaraghavan announced that he would be collaborating with Dhanush for the sequel to this cult classic, fans have been coming up with their theories about the plot. Part two releases in 2024.

Number 2 'Kaithi 2': Lokesh Kanagaraj-Karthi's film sequel was announced last May

Kaithi had become a blockbuster upon release. It also was selected to be screened at the International Indian Film Festival in Toronto. Led by Karthi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial is being remade in Hindi with Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film had an open climax, opening the door to a sequel, and news about part two was made official by makers last May.

Number 3 'Lucifer': One of the highest Malayalam grossers in 2019

Lucifer, a Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial, starred Mohanlal in the lead. It was one of the highest-grossing films of Mollywood in 2019 and featured Sukumaran in an extended cameo, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Vivek Oberoi (main antagonist). A sequel titled L2: Empuraan will reportedly go on the floors this year. The political drama is also being remade in Telugu, to be headlined by Chiranjeevi.

Number 4 'Pushpa': Ready for Fahadh Faasil and Allu Arjun's face-off?

Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil's Pushpa: The Rise was released last year and even while making the film, its producers announced it will be released in two parts and the sequel has been titled Pushpa: The Rule. Part one's Himalayan success had stunned all, but what has got us more excited is that Faasil might be the main and only antagonist in the sequel.

Number 5 'KGF 2': Pan-India film will be released in April 2022

One of the biggest pan-India films ever made in the south, after the Baahubali franchise, is KGF , starring Yash in the lead role. It even won two National Film Awards. The sequel to the period drama action film will be released on April 14 this year. Directed by Prashanth Neel, it also has Sanjay Dutt (as the main antagonist), Srinidhi Shetty, and Raveena Tandon.