'Not easy getting chair...': Shivakumar's remark at Kempegowda Jayanti event
What's the story
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made a tongue-in-cheek remark at the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations, which many interpreted as a reference to the ongoing power struggle in the state's ruling Congress party. "I see many lawyers here who are not sitting despite the availability of vacant chairs, while we are all scrambling to find one," he said. His comments came amid speculation of a power-sharing agreement between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Leadership clarity
Rumors of power-sharing deal
Rumors of a power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been rife since the Congress came to power in May 2023. The alleged agreement suggested that Siddaramaiah would serve as CM for the first two-and-a-half years, after which Shivakumar would take over. However, Siddaramaiah has now firmly asserted that he will complete his full term as chief minister.
Support assurance
'I have full support of Congress high command'
Siddaramaiah also said that he has the full support of the Congress high command. He told NDTV, "The question of leadership is not with the high command. It (Shivakumar's challenge) has been resolved. I am getting the full support of the Congress high command... I wouldn't have continued if they had not supported me."
Diplomatic reply
CM has already communicated what high command said: Shivakumar
Shivakumar, who also returned from Delhi, chose not to comment on Siddaramaiah's remarks. He said, "The Chief Minister has already communicated what the high command has said. He has answered all your questions. After that, it's not right for me to keep making statements or for you to keep asking them."
Minister's view
Parameshwara on leadership confusion
State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the confusion over leadership could have been avoided if the party's general secretaries had addressed the issue earlier. "I will be Chief Minister for five years," Siddaramaiah said earlier in an interview to India Today TV, adding that it was incorrect that the Congress high command had asked him to step down or hand over power to Shivakumar.