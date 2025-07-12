'Not easy getting chair...': Shivakumar's remark at Kempegowda Jayanti event

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar made a tongue-in-cheek remark at the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations, which many interpreted as a reference to the ongoing power struggle in the state's ruling Congress party. "I see many lawyers here who are not sitting despite the availability of vacant chairs, while we are all scrambling to find one," he said. His comments came amid speculation of a power-sharing agreement between him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah .

Leadership clarity Rumors of power-sharing deal Rumors of a power-sharing deal between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been rife since the Congress came to power in May 2023. The alleged agreement suggested that Siddaramaiah would serve as CM for the first two-and-a-half years, after which Shivakumar would take over. However, Siddaramaiah has now firmly asserted that he will complete his full term as chief minister.

Support assurance 'I have full support of Congress high command' Siddaramaiah also said that he has the full support of the Congress high command. He told NDTV, "The question of leadership is not with the high command. It (Shivakumar's challenge) has been resolved. I am getting the full support of the Congress high command... I wouldn't have continued if they had not supported me."

Diplomatic reply CM has already communicated what high command said: Shivakumar Shivakumar, who also returned from Delhi, chose not to comment on Siddaramaiah's remarks. He said, "The Chief Minister has already communicated what the high command has said. He has answered all your questions. After that, it's not right for me to keep making statements or for you to keep asking them."