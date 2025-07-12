Singer Conner Smith breaks silence on crash that killed woman

Country music artist Conner Smith has finally spoken out about the tragic car accident he was involved in last month. The incident, which took place in Nashville, resulted in the death of 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins. In his first public statement on Instagram on Friday, Smith expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss. "Not a day has gone by that I haven't grieved, prayed, and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family," he wrote.

Statement 'Music and performing usually help me heal...' The 24-year-old singer further added, "My heart is broken in a way I've never experienced, and I still struggle to fully process the weight of it all." He also requested prayers for Dobbins's family, asking for "God's peace to surround them." Smith also canceled several shows in Ohio after the accident to "give space for grieving." He explained that while "making music and playing shows is a place of healing" for him, he needed to "take time away."

Coping mechanism 'Have leaned on him every step of the way' As he takes a break from performing, Smith revealed that he has been relying on his faith to cope with Dobbins's death. "I'm thankful to serve a God who is near to the brokenhearted, and I have leaned on Him every step of the way," he wrote. "Through tragedy, I have learned that God is more faithful than I could have ever known before."