BBC releases Moose Wala documentary despite father's plea to ban
What's the story
The BBC World Service has released a two-part documentary on the life and death of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala. He was shot dead on May 29, 2022, near Mansa.
The release comes despite objections from Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, who had filed a petition in a Mansa court seeking to stop its screening.
The court is scheduled to hear his petition on Thursday.
Legal action
Moose Wala's father filed petition to stop documentary screening
Moose Wala's father had earlier filed a complaint with the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) and Mumbai's Juhu Police Station, seeking a ban on the screening of the documentary.
He alleged that it was made without his consent and contained false information about his son's murder.
The BBC had planned to screen the documentary at a Mumbai cinema on Wednesday, marking the singer's birth anniversary. However, following the controversy, it was instead released on YouTube.
Legal implications
Concern about new information being disclosed in the documentary
Singh also expressed concern that the documentary could disclose new information.
He noted that the documentary includes interviews with people named in the FIR related to his son's murder, raising concerns about its potential impact on the legal case.
Among those interviewed are Moose Wala's old friends, journalists, and senior police officials from Punjab and Delhi.
It also includes an audio interview with gangster Goldy Brar, who allegedly masterminded Moose Wala's murder.
Documentary content
'The Killing Call...': Focus on Moose Wala's early life
The first episode, titled The Killing Call, focuses on Moose Wala's early life and rise to fame amid controversies.
The second episode delves into the events leading up to and following Moose Wala's murder.
In the YouTube video's description, BBC said, "On 29 May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered by hired gunmen who tracked his car, shot him through the windshield, and left him to die."
Afterward, gangster Brar publicly claimed responsibility for the killing.