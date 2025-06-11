What's the story

The BBC World Service has released a two-part documentary on the life and death of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala. He was shot dead on May 29, 2022, near Mansa.

The release comes despite objections from Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, who had filed a petition in a Mansa court seeking to stop its screening.

The court is scheduled to hear his petition on Thursday.