Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Parents stage 'dharna,' demand justice

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 07, 2023, 05:50 pm 2 min read

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified men in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022

Parents of the late popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, staged a protest outside Vidhan Sabha in Punjab on Tuesday. They demanded justice and also asked for a detailed investigation into their son's murder. Alleging a tardy probe in his case, Moose Wala's parents were accompanied by some Congress leaders.

Why does this story matter?

Moose Wala was murdered in broad daylight on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village in Punjab's Mansa district. At least 30 rounds were reportedly fired at his jeep by unidentified gunmen which resulted in his death.

The 28-year-old singer, who was known to popularize rap culture in villages, was shot just days before his 29th birthday on June 11.

Demand to register FIR against Punjab CM's advisor raised

Moose Wala's parents staged the dharna outside the state Assembly while the budget session was underway. Holding placards, they raised several demands including an FIR against Baltej Pannu, who is the media advisor of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. They accused Pannu of leaking information about Moose Wala's security being removed. The crooner's security was removed days before his death.

Police yet to arrest five main suspects

Moose Wala's father alleged on Tuesday that even though five main suspects have been named, police are yet to arrest them. "The murder of the two accused in the Goindwal Jail was part of the conspiracy to eliminate the evidence." He further alleged, "Evidence is being brushed under the carpet about the murder of my child. Nothing is going in my favor."

'Efforts are on to close the case,' claimed Singh

Moose Wala's father, Singh, was also asked if he felt that the ongoing investigation was being compromised. To this, he said, "Not only is it being influenced, (but) efforts are (also) on to close the case. What is the current status of the investigation? A celebrity was murdered triggering worldwide anger, but the Indian government is not listening."

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assured the parents

The dharna was lifted after Punjab's cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal assured the parents that he would meet them in person after March 20. Punjab Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Bajwa said that the CM didn't meet them despite sitting a few yards away in Punjab Vidhan Sabha. Meanwhile, per police investigation, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is accused of being behind the Punjabi singer's murder.