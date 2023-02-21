India

Gangster-terror nexus: NIA raids 72 locations across 7 states

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Feb 21, 2023, 02:18 pm 3 min read

NIA on Tuesday conducted raids in 72 locations across 7 states in India in connection to a gangster-terror nexus case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday launched raids in 72 locations across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. The anti-terrorism agency carried out the massive raids as part of its probe into a gangster-terror nexus case. According to officials, the raids are the result of extended interrogation of Lawrence Bishnoi, Neeraj Bawana, and other gangsters.

Why does this story matter?

Following his arrest last year, the NIA has been looking into how Bishnoi and its associates managed to establish steadfast contacts in other countries to form a terror network.

It claimed Bishnoi and gangster Bawana were closely associated with terror funding in India.

The NIA is still investigating how gangsters are being used in India to carry out anti-national activities.

NIA raids 72 locations, has details about ISI link

According to India Today, the NIA conducted raids in 72 locations, including the residences of the gangsters and a few other sites related to them and associates close to them. The probe agency reportedly has details on Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the gangster nexus based on the questioning of gangsters charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Terror-gangster syndicate suspected of gathering funds for terror attacks

The NIA suspects that members of criminal syndicates based in India and abroad are planning to raise funds and recruit young people to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi and other parts of the country. The gangsters are accused of carrying out other criminal acts, such as targeted assassinations of notable individuals, in order to instill fear in the minds of the people.

Images of NIA raids shared on Twitter

What did NIA say earlier?

Last year, the NIA claimed that the terrorist-gangster-drug smugglers' syndicate led by Bishnoi was involved in many targeted killings and extortion from businessmen and professionals, including doctors. Notably, the case was initially registered at Police Station Special Cell, Delhi Police, on August 4, 2022, and later on, the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA.

A little about Lawrence Bishnoi

An ex-student leader of DAV College in Chandigarh, Bishnoi, created a gang consisting of local students, sportspersons, and cop kids. Hailing from Abohar in Punjab's Ferozepur district, Bishnoi became one of the most notorious gangsters in the region over the years and managed to form links in Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and Punjab. He is one of the prime accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder.

Outcome of NIA raids last year

In September 2022, the NIA raided nearly 100 different areas in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and the National Capital Region (NCR), per reports. The NIA claimed to have seized firearms, ammunition, gold bars, cash, gold jewelry, digital devices, and incriminating documents. They also claimed to have made arrested several people in this connection, including a lawyer named Asif Khan.