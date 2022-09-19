Politics

Was 'drunk' Bhagwant Mann deplaned in Germany? Opposition attacks AAP

Written by Priyali Dhingra Sep 19, 2022, 07:31 pm 3 min read

A Punjab government source revealed that CM Bhagwant Mann did not board the Lufthansa flight on schedule.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has landed in trouble over reports of an "inebriated" Bhagwant Mann being deplaned in Germany last week. Opposition parties have attacked the Punjab chief minister for allegedly "shaming Punjabis" by being removed from a Lufthansa flight in Germany for being "too drunk." However, the AAP, which has been questioned earlier over Mann's drunken behavior, clarified these are baseless rumors.

The comedian-turned-politician was sworn in as Punjab's chief minister in March after the AAP swept the Assembly polls this year.

Mann's career has been riddled with public instances of drunken behavior; the 48-year-old was caught on tape in an inebriated state several times.

In 2019, addressing the people of Punjab, he said he had quit drinking alcohol and vowed he won't touch alcohol again.

A report by India Narrative said that Mann, who had been in Germany since September 11, was allegedly removed from a Lufthansa flight in Frankfurt for being inebriated on Saturday. An Indian co-passenger reportedly told the publication that Mann was "not steady on his feet as he had imbibed excessive alcohol and had to be supported by his wife and security personnel accompanying him."

The Indian National Congress (INC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have also alleged Mann's drunken behavior delayed the Lufthansa flight by four hours. While the Congress termed it "a big shame," the SAD's Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe." Further, Badal demanded that the AAP come clean on the issue.

Shockingly, Pb govt is mum over these reports involving their CM @BhagwantMann. @ArvindKejriwal needs to come clean on this issue. Govt of India must step in as this involves Punjabi national pride. If he was deplaned, GoI must raise the issue with its German counterpart. 2/2 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) September 19, 2022

A Big Shame!!

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann deplaned because he was heavily Drunk pic.twitter.com/7PaPSiVDtb — Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) September 19, 2022

A Punjab government source told The Hindu that Mann did not board the flight as per the schedule. He was reportedly dropped off at the Frankfurt airport by a cab, which was called back to pick him up from the airport after some time. A person resembling Mann entered the flight but later left the aircraft with four to five people, an eyewitness claimed.

Reportedly, while the flight was delayed by three hours due to a late inbound flight, it was delayed further due to arguments between passengers. After the above-mentioned people deboarded, passengers waited for their baggage to be taken off. "Our flight...departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change," Lufthansa said, adding information regarding individual passengers cannot be disclosed.

Chander Suta Dogra, the AAP's director of media communications, explained the delay in Mann's arrival took place because he was feeling unwell. Additionally, the AAP clarified that Mann returned to Punjab on Monday as scheduled. "All these social media reports are propaganda. The opposition is rattled because Mr. Mann is effectively getting some investment from his foreign trip," AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said.