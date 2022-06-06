India

Punjab: High alert in 4 prisons after jailbreak report

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 06, 2022, 05:36 pm 2 min read

Security has been beefed up across four jails—Ferozepur, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bathinda—in Punjab after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an alert regarding a possible jailbreak. As per inputs, Babar Khalsa International (BKI) operative Harvinder Singh Rinda has planned intrusions into these jails to "release prominent gangsters." Notably, Rinda was accused of an explosion at the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali last month.

Context Why does this story matter?

This holds significance as a series of violent incidents have rocked Punjab over the past few months.

In March, kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian was murdered.

In May, a rocket was hurled at the police intelligence headquarters in Mohali, and then killing of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29.

Notably, all these attacks have been operated from abroad in connivance with local gangsters.

Jailbreak MHA wing wrote to Punjab Police about Rinda's plan

The Subsidiary Intelligence Bureau (MHA)'s letter to the Punjab Police mentioned Rinda's jailbreak plan to ensure the release of "some prominent gangsters and militants." "Besides utilizing his Punjab-based cohorts, Rinda is also likely to rope in some jehadi elements in the execution of the plan. The likely targets of execution could be Bathinda jail, Ferozepur jail, Amritsar jail, or Ludhiana jail," the letter read.

Reviews security Punjab jail minister visits prisons

Amid the alert, Punjab Jail Minister Harjot Singh Bains visited the jails to review the security arrangements. He also shared a post on Twitter showing pictures of his visit to the Bathinda, Faridkot, and Ferozepur central jails. He also said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was modernizing prisons and additional staff was being hired to address the shortage of manpower.

Twitter Post Bains visits prisons

Made Surprise visits to Bathinda, Faridkot Ferozepur Central Jails. Checked Security Measures and got frisked High Security Cells. pic.twitter.com/HBNUjMB9bv — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) June 4, 2022

Tight security 1,000 mobile phones confiscated

Additionally, to ensure tight security in the jails and to stop gangsters from operating from the barracks, the Punjab government is handing over the additional charge of prisons to Harpreer Singh Sidhu, who is the Additional Director General of Police, Special Task Force (STF). Bains said that over 1,000 mobile phones have been confiscated from the prisons since AAP assumed power in the state.