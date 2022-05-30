Entertainment

Sidhu Moose Wala: 5 songs that defined the artist

Written by Isha Sharma May 30, 2022, 02:43 pm

Sidhu Moose Wala had a short but successful music career. Here are 5 of his best tracks.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, basked in immense popularity amongst the youth, particularly in Punjab. His chartbusters accorded him a "legendary" status and helped him cement an evergreen position in the Punjabi music landscape. Before his flourishing career was cut short on Sunday, he blessed us with numerous hits in his brief but phenomenal journey. Here are five such songs.

#1 'So High' (2017)

One of his earliest smashing successes, So High gained popularity within a few days of its release. The 3:54-minute-long song, so far, has raked in over 48 crore views on YouTube and has been played 2,99,93,123 times on the music app JioSaavn. Both written and performed by the late singer, it was produced by Byg Byrd and the music label Humble Music.

#2 'Dear Mama' (2020)

Moose Wala, who was known for being immensely attached to his native roots and his parents, wrote and performed this song for his mother on her birthday. The song not only tugs at one's heartstrings due to its intense emotional quotient but also features his real mother. While uploading the song on YouTube, he had written, "Love you maa. Happy birthday to you."

#3 'Jatt Da Muqabla' (2018)

Part of his hit album PBX1, the musical starred actor Sonakshi Sharma along with Moose Wala. Directed by Rahul Chahal (Heart Attack), music director Snappy (Girlfriend) composed the melody. It was produced by the music giant T-Series. The song made it to the 11th position on the UK Asian Music Chart, along with entering the Apple Music 2010s Punjabi essentials playlist.

#4 'Legend' (2019)

Moose Wala's fans often addressed him as a "legend" and this title finds its roots here. Both penned and crooned by the 28-year-old, the music video for Legend was directed by Sukaran Pathak. Like his other artistic creations, this was a huge hit, too, scoring over 13 crore views on YouTube. This song had come after a six-month hiatus.

#5 'Bambiha Bole' (2020)

This song has the distinction of being amongst the top five on the Global YouTube music chart. Also co-starring singer Amrit Maan, it focused on lauding the Punjabi community and their committed, relentless fights against injustice. The video, about five minutes long, was greeted with adulation and support from his fans, who soon flooded the YouTube comments section showering praises on the singer.