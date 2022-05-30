Entertainment

Paresh Rawal birthday special: 5 most memorable roles by actor

Written by Yvonne Jacob May 30, 2022, 02:03 pm 2 min read

Celebrating Paresh Rawal's 67th birthday with 5 of his most memorable roles.

Veteran actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and loved actors of all time. He has appeared in numerous films and made us laugh with his rib-tickling performances. Not just that, the actor has also given us many films that showed him in a different, more serious character. On the actor's 67th birthday, we look at some of his evergreen roles.

#1 Babu 'Bhaiya' in 'Hera Pheri'

Despite releasing over 20 years back, Hera Pheri is a film that is cherished and relevant even now. The film starred Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty in the lead. Rawal's character Baburao Ganpatrao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya is probably one of his most popular roles, which has its separate fanbase. He also essayed the same role in the sequel Phir Hera Pheri.

#2 Sunil Dutt in 'Sanju'

The actor appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju—a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt's life. He took on the role of Sunil Dutt, the doting father who stood by his son through every challenging situation. While the actor is mainly known for his comic roles, he did a great job at bringing depth and emotion to the role of Sr. Dutt.

#3 Kanji Lalji Mehta in 'OMG: Oh My God!'

Leading the 2012 movie OMG: Oh My God!, Rawal played Kanji Lalji Mehta, a man who loses his shop due to an earthquake. After Mehta is unable to get insurance for his loss, he decides to file a complaint against God, which in turn, brings him to the attention of all religious preachers. This film marked another notable role in the actor's career.

#4 Double role in 'Andaz Apna Apna'

Rajkumar Santoshi's film Andaz Apna Apna starred Rawal, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, and more. The actor appeared in a double role for the film—one was Ram Gopal Bajaj and the other was Teja, his evil twin. His dialog from the film, "Teja main hoon, mark idhar hai," is uber-famous and has now birthed multiple memes!

#5 Ilias in 'Aankhen'

The actor appeared in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film Ankhen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Kumar, and Arjun Rampal. Kumar, Rampal, and Rawal were portrayed as three blind men who get recruited to rob a bank. Compared to his other comedy-drama films, Aankhen, which was released in 2002, was where Rawal showed off his diversity as an actor in the shoes of Ilias.