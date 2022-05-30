Malayalam singer Edava Basheer collapses while performing on stage, dies
In a tragic incident, Malayalam singer Edava Basheer breathed his last on Saturday (May 28) in Kerala's Alappuzha district. He died after collapsing on stage during a live performance for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamonds Orchestra. The 78-year-old is reportedly survived by his two wives, Rasheeda and Rehna, and four children. May his soul rest in peace.
Right while performing the classic Hindi piece Mana Ho Tum Behadh Haseen from Toote Khilone (1978), Basheer collapsed on stage. According to reports, he fell over while attempting to sit down on the stage. Organizers and people in attendance gathered around him immediately and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he could not be saved as the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences online, expressing his grief over the singer's demise. Veteran singer KS Chitra shared Basheer's photo on Twitter and captioned it, "Tributes to singer Edava Basheer. I wish his soul eternal peace." A video of the singer collapsing on stage has been making rounds on social media. Numerous fans have been paying their tributes online, too.
ഗായകൻ ഇടവാ ബഷീർക്കയ്ക്ക് ആദരാഞ്ജലികൾ. ആത്മാവിന് നിത്യശാന്തി നേരുന്നു 🙏#EdavaBasheer #KSChithra pic.twitter.com/92nzFqFx3h— K S Chithra (@KSChithra) May 29, 2022
Basheer's funeral was conducted on Sunday (May 29) at Kadappakada Juma Masjid Kabarishthan. Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Basheer had lent his voice to several superhit movie songs. He started his career as a playback singer with the film Reghu Vamsam, which came out in 1978. Basheer had also started a music troupe named Sangeethalaya at Varkala in the Thiruvananthapuram district.
Basheer, who had fans across the globe, had performed in the United States, the United Kingdom, and many European and several Middle East nations. The veteran singer also performed regularly in the temple festivals across Kerala. His song on Goddess Durga titled Akasaroopini Annapoorneswari was especially famous. Basheer had gained his academic degree in music from the esteemed Swathi Thirunal College of Music.